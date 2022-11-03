US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

