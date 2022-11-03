US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,836. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

UTHR stock opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $259.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

