US Bancorp DE Grows Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.7 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.