US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304,625 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

