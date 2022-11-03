US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 61.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of WTS opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

