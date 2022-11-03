US Bancorp DE Has $406,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Stephens initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.