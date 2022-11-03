US Bancorp DE Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.