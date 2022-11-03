US Bancorp DE Has $410,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

