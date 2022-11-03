US Bancorp DE Has $419,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

OXM opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.