US Bancorp DE Has $430,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

