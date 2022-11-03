US Bancorp DE Has $434,000 Stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA:ITEQ opened at $42.83 on Thursday. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Get BlueStar Israel Technology ETF alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.