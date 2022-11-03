US Bancorp DE Has $440,000 Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICF International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in ICF International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ICFI opened at $117.88 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

