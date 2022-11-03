US Bancorp DE Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.91.

Royal Gold Trading Down 5.2 %

RGLD opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

