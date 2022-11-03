US Bancorp DE Has $454,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.