US Bancorp DE Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomura were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 59.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 449.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 141.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomura stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Stories

