US Bancorp DE Has $470,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 64.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.1 %

LBRDK stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.