US Bancorp DE Has $475,000 Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock valued at $969,190. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.38, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.