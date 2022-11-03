US Bancorp DE Has $483,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.