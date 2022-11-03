US Bancorp DE Has $486,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.