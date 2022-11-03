US Bancorp DE Has $491,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 266,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 3.5 %

CHDN opened at $203.42 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

