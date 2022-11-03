US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $17,172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

CCB opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $609.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

