US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $20,740,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

HP stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

