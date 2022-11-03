US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,528,000 after buying an additional 371,447 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

