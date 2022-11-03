US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 6.7 %

VAC stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

