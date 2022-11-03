US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.