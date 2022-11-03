US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.68. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $95.58.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

