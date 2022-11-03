US Bancorp DE Purchases 16,275 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 319.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of DH opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -44.12. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $44.09.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

