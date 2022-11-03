US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2,389.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

