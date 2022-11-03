US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $317,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $213,821,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Down 7.6 %

Alcoa stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

