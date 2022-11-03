US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Broadway Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

BYFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.