US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Certara were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

