US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

