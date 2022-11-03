US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thor Industries Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of THO opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $115.47.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.