US Bancorp DE Sells 1,594 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.