US Bancorp DE Sells 30,516 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 335.48 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

