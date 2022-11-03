US Bancorp DE Sells 3,519 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

