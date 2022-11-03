US Bancorp DE Sells 35,240 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 447,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

