US Bancorp DE Sells 379 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.