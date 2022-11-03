US Bancorp DE Sells 3,868 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

