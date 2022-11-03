US Bancorp DE Sells 407 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 142,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

