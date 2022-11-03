US Bancorp DE Sells 959 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kforce were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kforce by 28.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

