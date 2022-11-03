US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.