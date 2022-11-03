US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROS were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 75.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

