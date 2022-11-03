Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VT opened at $82.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

