Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,153 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

