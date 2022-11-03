Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,205 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after acquiring an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 362,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.