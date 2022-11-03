Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,646,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.93. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

