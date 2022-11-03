Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 86.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 70,817 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 25.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $31,155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 879,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

PLTK stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $24.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. Research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

