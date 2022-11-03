Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

SFM stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

