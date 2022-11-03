Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 177.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

SYNA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

